A great night for the Nats game with temps in the 70s. Comfortable overnight with lows mainly in the 50s. Warmer Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s but still beautiful. We approach 90 Thursday and Friday. The humidity remains in check Thursday and even Friday to some extent despite the possibility of a few late day storms. Highs Thursday and Friday are average for mid-July.

A cold front approaches the Metro Area Friday and lingers much of the weekend. The best chance of showers and T-storms will be Friday night with lingering showers Saturday and even Sunday.

TONIGHT:

Clear &

Comfortable

LOWS: 48 - 60

WINDS: SW - 5

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly To Partly Sunny, Breezy

even Warmer but not Humid

HIGHS: 84 - 88

WINDS: SW 10 - 15

THURSDAY:

Partly Cloudy, Breezy

& Hot but not Humid

HIGHS: 86 - 90

WINDS: SW 10 - 15

