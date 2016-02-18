QUICK FORECAST:

Wednesday: Partly cloudy still warm. High: 83.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 65.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and nearly hot with late day showers/storms. High: 87.

Friday: Partly sunny and cooler. High: 78.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Dry and warm weather returns for Wednesday. Highs Wednesday reach nearly 10° above average in the low to mid 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Thursday will be even warmer with highs in the upper 80s! Some late day storms are likely Thursday as our next cold front slides in from the north. Behind that, a brief drop in temps to the upper 70s for Friday with a fair amount of clouds.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs: 80 - 85. Winds: NW/SW - 10.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 65.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and almost hot. Some showers and storms. Highs: 84 - 89. Winds: WSW - 10.

Friday: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs: 75 - 79. Winds: ENE - 10.

EXTENDED FORECAST: INTO THE WEEKEND

Friday and into the start of the weekend temps won't be quite as warm. A wedge of cooler air and an east/northeast wind keeps highs in the upper 70s Friday and near 80 Saturday. Sunday temps return well above-average in the mid 80s, which is how the pattern looks to stay for much of next week.

