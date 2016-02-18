QUICK FORECAST:

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

Monday: Patchy AM Fog. Becoming partly cloudy & warm with a stray pm shower. High: 84.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy and mild. Patchy fog. Low: 70.

Tuesday: AM Fog/Clouds. Turning partly cloudy & warm with a stray shower. High: 82.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The warm, mostly dry stretch lasts through the middle of the week. Mornings begin with more clouds and patchy fog, which erodes away to more sunshine in the afternoons. Highs in the low 80s stay in the forecast through Wednesday. A stray shower is possible each afternoon, but most stay dry.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Monday: Sun and clouds. Warm with a stray PM shower. High 80 - 85. Winds: SE 5 - 10.Monday Night: Mostly cloudy and mild. Patchy fog. Low: 70.

Tuesday: AM Fog/Clouds. Turning partly cloudy & warm with a stray pm shower. Highs: 77- 82. Winds: S 5 - 10.

Wednesday: Patchy AM Fog. Partly sunny and still warm. Some showers developing as or Wednesday night. Highs: 77 - 83. Winds: SE 5 - 10.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

By Thursday, we look to turn wet as a front and some tropical moisture from Michael approach the region. Click for more on the tropical threat. This will clear early Friday and bring in some much cooler weather next weekend. Highs by Saturday look to hold in the 60s so it may actually feel like October for a change.

