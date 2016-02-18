QUICK FORECAST:

Thursday Night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low: 76.

Friday: Partly cloudy & hot, A few PM storms. High: 94.

Saturday: Partly cloudy & not as hot, scattered PM storms. High: 90

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Hot and more humid Friday with a better chance for some afternoon storms, a few of which may even be severe. Highs on Friday will be in the low to mid 90s. Look for most storms to die off after sunset.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Thursday Night: Clear to partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows: 68 - 76. Winds: SW 5 - 10.

Friday: Partly cloudy and hot. A few PM T-Storms, some heavy. Highs: 90 - 95. Winds: SW - 10.

EXTENDED FORECAST-WEEKEND

Our next front arrives and stalls near the area over the weekend. There will be some showers and storms during the weekend but you will be able to squeeze out a few dry hours to play golf or finish some chores in the yard.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms possible especially in the afternoon. Highs: 85 - 90.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. A few, mainly PM showers and storms. High: 82 - 87.

