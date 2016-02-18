QUICK FORECAST:

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Low: 75.

Monday: Partly cloudy, hot and more humid, stray storm. High: 93

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot and more humid, stray storm. High: 95

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

We're in for a warm and muggy night with lows in the 70s. 90s return Monday along with even more humidity. The heat and humidity will be with us much of the week. Rain chances stay fairly low until late day Thursday as a cold front approach. That front will be in the area through Sunday giving off on and off rain chances Friday through the weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Low: 68-76. Winds: SW - 5.

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot, a bit more humid, Stray PM Storm. Highs: Low 90s. Winds: SW 5 - 10

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid.Stray PM Storm. Highs: 92 - 96. Winds: SSW 5 - 10.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Stray PM Storm. Highs: Mid 90s. Winds: SW 5 - 10.

