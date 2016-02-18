QUICK FORECAST:

Overnight: Clear to partly cloudy & comfortable. Low: 70.

Sunday: Partly sunny. A few PM showers/storms south & west of DC. High: 86.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered showers/storms. High: 85.

DETAILED FORECAST:

We're in for a quiet night with perhaps some patchy fog, mainly west of the Blue Ridge.

Sunday will be partly sunny and warm in the mid 80s with a threat for a few showers/storms in the afternoon, mostly south & west of town. More showers and storms return to the forecast into the work week, bringing a renewed threat of locally heavy rain.

Overnight: Clear to Partly cloudy & cooler. Lows: 62 - 72. Winds: N - 5.

Sunday: A dry start. Partly sunny. A few showers and storms in the afternoon south & west. Highs: Mid 80s. Winds: NE to SE 5 - 10.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers & t-storms, mostly in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 80s. Winds: SE 5 - 10.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and humid with showers and storms, some locally heavy rain. Highs: 84 - 88. Winds: S 5 - 10.

A Twitter List by wusa9

© 2018 WUSA