QUICK FORECAST:

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, showers/storms possible by evening. High: 87.

Thursday Night: Some showers/storms early. Mostly cloudy. Low 66.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and considerably cooler. Midnight Highs: 70 - 76. PM Temps: 68 - 74.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Thursday is partly cloudy and nearly hot with highs in the mid and upper 80s. As our next cold front slides in, a few showers & storms will be possible in the evening through early tonight. Most showers & storms happen between 6 PM this evening and 2 AM tonight. Some locally heavy rain is possible.

Temps drop behind this front into the 70s for Friday and Saturday. Both days will be mostly cloudy and cool. A few light showers or drizzle mix in Friday night and into Saturday morning as well.

The unseasonable warmth returns starting Sunday with highs back in the mid 80s, higher humidity and partly cloudy skies. The warm, dry stretch lasts through the middle of next week.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, showers/storms possible by evening. Highs: 83 - 88. Winds: SW - 10.

Thursday Night: Some showers/storms early. Mostly cloudy. Lows: 60 - 68. Winds: N 5 - 10.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and considerably cooler. Midnight Highs: 70 - 76. PM Temps: 68 - 74. Winds: NNE 5 - 10.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and still cool. The chance of a few spotty showers or areas of drizzle. Highs: 70 - 76. Winds: Bec. SE 5 - 10.

