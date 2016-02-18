QUICK FORECAST:

Friday Night: Scattered showers/storms, mainly before midnight. Low: 76.

Saturday: Partly sunny & humid, scattered mainly PM showers/storms. High: 90.

Sunday: Partly sunny & humid, scattered mainly PM showers/storms. High: 84.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

We're tracking some strong to severe storms Friday evening. The bulk will stay north and west of DC. Look for activity to lessen after dark, but some storms may linger until after midnight.

Our next front arrives and stalls near the area over the weekend. There will be some showers and storms during the weekend but you should be able to squeeze out a few dry hours to play golf or finish some chores in the yard.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Friday Night: Scattered showers/storms, mainly before midnight. Low: 70s. Winds: SW/SE - 10

Saturday: Partly sunny & humid, scattered mainly PM showers/storms. High: 90. Winds: SW - 10

Sunday: Partly sunny & humid, scattered mainly PM showers/storms. High: 84. Winds: NW/NE - 10

