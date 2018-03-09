WASHINGTON -- A tropical storm or possibly even a hurricane is likely to strike the north central Gulf of Mexico coast late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The National Hurricane Center is closely monitoring a system that was located in the southern Bahamas Sunday night and moving toward the west-northwest. This system is likely to become Tropical Storm Gordon early in the week and track toward southeast Louisiana Tuesday night. A Tropical Storm Watch has been posted from Coastal Alabama to Morgan City, Louisiana.

Along with the threat of winds and some storm surge, this storm is also likely to produce widespread heavy rains and potential inland flooding, even areas far away from the center of the storm.

© 2018 WUSA