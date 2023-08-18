A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Los Angeles for the first time

Three to five inches of rain will fall over the weekend into Monday.

WASHINGTON — For the first time, parts of Southern California are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Hurricane Hilary is located in the Eastern Pacific and will continue to move northward toward the Southwest.

Hilary is now a low-end Category Four with sustained winds of 130 mph and gusts up to 160 mph. Friday afternoon, Hilary had sustained winds of 145 mph with gusts up to 175 mph. As of 5 p.m. (EDT), Hilary was 325 miles south-southwest of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been posted for Los Angeles for the first time in its history. Tropical Storm and Flood Watches cover most of Southern California, Nevada and southern Arizona. Hilary will weaken quickly Sunday night as it comes in contact with ocean water temps in the 60s to mid-70s.

The critical time for the highest winds in the Los Angeles and San Diego will be between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 a.m. Monday. The storm is forecast to track east of Los Angeles keeping the highest winds east but San Diego could see gusts to 50 mph. Gusty winds will be a problem but the heavy rain looms as a larger threat.

Two to five inches of rain will fall from Southern California to central Nevada. Flash flooding looks likely. The heaviest rainfall is between Sunday evening and noon Monday. Flood Watches cover much of the Desert Southwest.

The rain starts Saturday night in southern California but is still east of Los Angeles.

Rain moves into central Nevada overnight Saturday but it is still east of Los Angeles.

Heavy rain finally moves into the Los Angels area Sunday afternoon.