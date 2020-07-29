Tropical Storm Isaías is almost born: DMV could get some rain

Tropical Storm Isaías will bring heavy rains to parts of the Caribbean.

WASHINGTON — Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 is may become Tropical Storm Isaías at any time.

The storm will bring three to six inches of rain to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, with locally ten inches possible. The storm may also cause some flooding conditions. As for the winds, the storm is expected to stay as a tropical storm, 39 mph to 73 mph, and not reach hurricane strength, which is more than 74 mph.

As of Wednesday, the long-range forecast has Isaías near Florida over the weekend as a tropical storm.



For the D.C., Maryland and Virginia area, Isaías' moisture looks to be around early next week and that means we could receive some beneficial rains Monday into Tuesday from Isaías.

