Live Blog: Tropical Storm Isaias expected to return to hurricane status

We should feel the impacts of the storm in Hampton Roads within the next 24 hours.

NORFOLK, Va. — Monday, August 3, 2020

2:21 p.m.

At the 2 p.m. update the central pressure of Isaias dropped 5 mb from the 11 a.m. update. A sign that the system may be starting to strengthen and reorganize. Movement was still north at 13 mph, and max sustained winds continue to be 70 mph.

2:00 p.m.

Storm Surge Warning for parts of Northeast North Carolina late Monday night and Tuesday. The northern side of the Albemarle Sound, the Currituck Sound and Back Bay are likely to see winds push the water levels 2-3 feet above normal producing moderate flooding around Elizabeth City. Check for more updates as things may change!

1:07 p.m.

Storm was looking a bit raggedy earlier through mid-late morning. During the Noon we started seeing more convection near the center... a sign it could be starting to reorganize. We are looking forward to the 2 p.m. intermediate update from the NHC.

12:25 p.m.

Watch the latest forecast from the 13News Now's meteorology team.

11 a.m.

Isaias is a little less organized, but don't drop your guard! Isaias' central pressure is a bit higher at 11 a.m., but some strengthening still is expected before landfall.

8 a.m.

Tropical Storm Isaias continues to maintain similar strength since the last update, and still is projected to return to hurricane status once more before reaching northeastern South Carolina and southern North Carolina. Isaias currently is moving north at about 13 MPH, and the center of the storm is currently offshore, just east of Jacksonville, Fla., nearing the Florida-Georgia state line.

As to why Isaias hasn't maintained its strength throughout its lifetime, especially near the coastline of Florida, it's due to increased wind shear and overall dry air. As mentioned, Isaias is projected to regain strength as it continues to move over some very warm waters.

Alerts paint much of the eastern seaboard under a Tropical Storm Warning.

A wide range of tropical storm impacts will be felt across Hampton Roads late Monday night and last through much of Tuesday. Threats include heavy pockets of rainfall, about 1-3" locally, while the heaviest of totals will be in locations farther inland (totals upwards of 4+" possible). Strong sustained winds also pose a threat and could create numerous power outages, down tree limbs, etc. The tornado threat remains moderate to high because of increased spin present in the atmosphere due to tropical presence which has the potential of creating an environment conducive to severe weather outbreaks. A marginal risk for severe weather already is in place for Tuesday. The Level 1 risk (out of five levels) could could be upgraded.

Here's a closer look at Isaias on its track toward landfall along with its timing/continued tracking to Hampton Roads.

Here is a history of the storm with green circles indicating a 'Potential Tropical Cyclone", yellow a 'Tropical Storm', red a cat 1 hurricane, and the final yellow ones again a tropical storm.