WASHINGTON -- Tropical Storm Gordon formed early Monday morning and is producing heavy rain and gusty winds across parts of Florida.

The storm is heading toward Louisiana and the Mississippi coastline where it will likely impact New Orleans, Biloxi, and other surrounding towns. Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for both southern Florida and also the Gulf coast from central Louisiana through Pensacola, Florida. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected within the next 36 hours. Tropical storm conditions include winds between 39-73 mph. Hurricane Watches have also been issued from the mouth of the Pearl River to the Alabama-Mississippi River as well.

Gordon is the 7th named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. The hurricane hunters will be out investigating and gathering more data on the storm throughout the coming days. The current forecast path includes a continued strengthening to a high-end Tropical Storm before its final landfall Tuesday evening.

Along with the threat of winds and some storm surge, this storm is also likely to produce widespread heavy rains and potential inland flooding, even areas far away from the center of the storm.

