First tropical storm of 2020 has formed, with Carolinas in its path

Arthur becomes the first named storm of the hurricane season.

WASHINGTON — The first named storm of the 2020 hurricane season has arrived early. Tropical Storm Arthur has formed in the Atlantic Ocean. The storm will likely stay off shore but bring rain and tropical storm-force winds (39 mph or stronger ) to the Carolinas.

Tropical storm warnings were in effect for portions of the North Carolina coast which include Nags Head.

On Sunday the storm was packing wind gusts up to 60 mph and moving to the northeast. By Monday Arthur will be off shore, but very close to the Nags Head area.

Arthur will bring dangerous rip currents and surf conditions along the southeast U.S. coast and in the Mid-Atlantic.

Minimal DMV Impacts

The storm will curve out to sea Tuesday. Arthur will not be a huge player in the DMV weather. Areas along the coast including Southern Maryland, Ocean City and Delaware, Southern Virginia may see wind gusts around 30 mph as the storm pulls away. The rip current risk may also be higher. The probability of seeing tropical storm force winds in these areas is between 5 and 10 percent, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Here's a look at Futurecast of the storm's track.

Here is the official track of the storm from the National Hurricane Center.

Possible Busy Hurricane Season Ahead

For the last six years, named storms have formed before the official start of hurricane season which is on June 1st.

The National Hurricane Center has not officially released its forecast yet, but other credible experts are thinking that this hurricane season will have above average activity.

El Nino will likely be a no-show this hurricane season, which is one reason why researchers are predicting an above-average season along with warmer than average ocean temperatures in the Atlantic.