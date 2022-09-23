Tropical Depression 9 could be a hurricane impacting the US next week

The official track of this storm could bring it to Florida next week.

WASHINGTON — Tropical Depression 9 has formed and the storm could be a hurricane by next week, with Florida in its path.

Forecast shows the storm getting stronger as it moves toward Cuba and then entering the Gulf of Mexico next week. The storm will produce heavy rain in areas such as Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao, and is expected to brush by Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.

An Air Force Reserve Reconnaissance mission will be investigating the system Friday.

The next named storm will be called Hermine.

The National Hurricane Center official track takes the storm over Cuba then to Florida, possibly as a Category 3 hurricane. Both the European and GFS models move the storm toward Florida. The models differ on the intensity of the storm.

It's still a bit early to say if this storm will have impacts on the DMV. The GFS brings a strong area of high pressure over the region, which would keep what is left of the storm away from the D.C. Metro area. Under this scenario, the DMV would remain completely dry.

The EURO still has high pressure in place, but brings a likely weaker version of the storm close enough to bring some rain to the area. Under this scenario, the DMV would get some rain, especially along the beaches.

It's important to note that the timing and track will change.

The tropics are busy with Hurricane Fiona on the way to Canada and Tropical Storm Gaston in the Atlantic. Two other systems are being watched for possible development.

TROPICAL TRACK

EURO