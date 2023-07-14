Trees down, power outages, double rainbows | Severe weather moves through the DMV

Thousands of people were without power as a result of the storm.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Severe weather moved through the DMV on Friday evening, knocking down trees, knocking out power and leaving a double rainbow in its wake.

A tree was downed by the storm outside of the Naval Observatory – the D.C. home of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Hail was reported in Sterling, Virginia, and water flowed through several streets in the DMV as storm drains worked to keep up – leaving behind a double rainbow.

Ground stops were ordered at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI), Dulles International Airport (IAD) and Reagan National Airport (DCA). Those ground stops were likely a headache for travelers, but the FAA's website no longer lists them being in place.

Power Outages:

As of 8:30 p.m., according to Dominion Energy's power outage map, nearly 9,076 customers were without power. Pepco's outage map shows more than 9,946 customers were without power in D.C. and Maryland.

There is no word at this time on when power may be restored.

A power outage can be caused by a myriad of things but it is important to be as prepared as you possibly can, especially during severe weather. Extended power outages can impact everyone from a home to an entire community. It can cause issues with communication, prevent the use of medical devices, impact access to water and cause food to spoil while grocery stores may be closed.

Dominion Energy says residents should not connect any portable generators to a home's electrical system. Under no circumstances should you ever bring a generator into your home. Odorless and colorless carbon monoxide gas from gas-fueled heaters and generators can build up, resulting in injuries or even death.

Damages:

In addition to the downed tree near the vice president's home, another tree was reported down on Blagden Avenue Northwest. WUSA9 will keep an eye out for any other damage reports in the region.

It is important to know how to prepare and stay safe during severe weather. There are several ways you can make sure you are ready.