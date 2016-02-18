Mid-week we'll continue with our pleasant stretch of weather. This afternoon temps will continue climbing into the upper 70s to near 80 under mostly sunny skies.
A cold front approaches the Metro Area Thursday triggering scattered AM and PM showers and T-storms. It will be a Yellow Weather Alert day, as some of these could impact the commute. Friday looks nicer behind the front with just a few showers.
The weekend will be a 50-50 split. Saturday will start with a stray shower in the morning with a hot afternoon and highs near 90°. Our next cold front approaches Mother's Day, so showers and thunderstorms become a factor, especially in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures for Mother's Day will not be as hot with highs on either side of 80°.
WEDNESDAY:
Mostly Sunny
& Just Fantastic
HIGHS: 77 - 81
WINDS: SE - 10
TONIGHT:
Clear To Partly Cloudy
Comfortable
LOWS: 55 - 60
WINDS: SE 5 - 10
THURSDAY:
Increasing Cloudiness, Breezy & Warm
With AM Showers, PM Showers & T-Storms
HIGHS: Low 80s
WINDS: SW 10 - 20
FRIDAY:
Partly Cloudy & Pleasant
Stray Shower
HIGHS: Low 80s
WINDS: N/S - 5