We'll continue warming up the next couple of days with storms returning to the forecast Thursday.

A quiet evening and you'll be able to see both Jupiter and Venus tonight. In the evening sky look fro Venus in the low western sky and Jupiter in the eastern sky. This is because the earth is passing in between Jupiter and the Sun, which happens about once every 13 months.

Mid-week we'll continue with our pleasant stretch of weather. Wednesday starts comfortably cool in the 50s with afternoon temps climbing into the mid and upper 70s with a mostly sunny sky.

A cold front approaches the Metro Area Thursday triggering scattered PM showers and T-storms. We will monitor Thursday PM for a Yellow Weather Alert, as some of these could impact the PM commute. Friday looks nice behind the front.

The weekend will turn hot with highs well into the 80s and low 90s. Our next cold front approaches Sunday night, so Mother's Day includes scattered showers and t-storms in the afternoon. A few isolated showers and storms are possible Saturday as well.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy

Cool But Comfortable

LOWS: 48 - 57

WINDS: E 5 - 10

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly Sunny To Partly Cloudy

Fantastic

HIGHS: 76 - 80

WINDS: SE - 10

THURSDAY:

Increasing Cloudiness & Warm

With PM Showers & T-Storms

HIGHS: Low 80s

WINDS: SW 10 - 20

FRIDAY:

Partly Cloudy & Pleasant

HIGHS: Low 80s

WINDS: N - 10

