QUICK FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers/storms, some heavy end before midnight & cooler. Low: 66.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy & much cooler. Rain & showers in the PM. High: 69.

Friday: AM rain/showers, Turning partly cloudy & comfortable. High: 74.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Our next cold front pushed through the Metro Area tonight bringing another round of showers and storms. The critical time is frm now to 10 PM. Some of the storms could be heavy or strong, with locally heavy rain and isolated strong-severe gusty winds.

Behind that front, temps drop back into the 60s for Thursday. Skies remain mostly cloudy with rain and showers developing in the afternoon. AM rain & shower Friday, but partly cloudy skies return by Friday afternoon. The weekend will be pleasant with partly cloudy skies each afternoon and highs in the 70s.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers/storms, some heavy end before midnight & cooler. Low: 62 - 66. Winds: SW/NW - 10.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy & much cooler. Rain & showers in the PM. High: 67 - 72. Winds: NNE - 10.

Friday: AM rain/showers, Turning partly cloudy & comfortable. High: 70 - 75.

EXTENDED WEEKEND OUTLOOK:

The weekend will be cooler but dry - all in all a great first full weekend of fall!

Saturday: Partly cloudy & seasonably mild. Highs: 72 - 76.

Sunday: Mostly sunny & comfortable. Highs: 74 - 78.

