LATEST UPDATE - TUESDAY 11 AM UPDATE

Sustained winds have increased to 110 mph with gusts to 130 mph as the storm is just about 350 miles south of Panama City, FL. Hurricane Hunters flying through the storm this morning report that the storm continues to undergo intensification. It will become a major hurricane later today.

Final preps need to be finished Tuesday along the coast. Landfall is imminent Wednesday around mid-day. Significant impacts are expected near landfall along the Florida Panhandle to the Big Bend. There will be a significant threat along the coast of hurricane force winds, storm surge that could be exceed 7 - 10 feet, rains totaling 4" - 8" with local amounts up to 12", and isolated tornadoes. Those tropical storm effects will extend inland across southern Georgia and into south Carolina -- the storm will pick up speed as it's carried at the tail end of a cold front.

For DC, although the current track keeps the center of Michael southeast of our area, it will still influence our weather. Scroll down to see impacts.

Image: Forecast Track for Hurricane Michael.

DC IMPACT POTENTIAL AND TIMING

In the Washington DC region we are expecting a plume of deep tropical moisture associated with Michael to enhance our threat of rain, showers & t-storms Thursday ahead of a cold front. The center of Michael will pass southeast of our area, keeping the highest rain threat, severe weather potential, and highest wind potential away from our area.

The ultimate rainfall potential will depend on the track of Michael and how far north it makes it before the front sweeps it out to sea. As of Tuesday morning, around 1" of rain looks possible with some higher amounts around 2" across southern Maryland. CLICK HERE for a look at the Local Weather Forecast.

COASTAL THREATS:

The storm is forecast by the National Hurricane Center to move mostly north, crossing through the Gulf Of Mexico before a landfall along the Florida panhandle on Wednesday afternoon. With this track, the Florida panhandle would get the highest impacts, including the Emerald Coast and Apalachicola and up through the state capitol of Tallahassee. Keep in mind that in a hurricane, the impacts can stretch hundreds of miles outside the center -- including wind, tropical downpours that lead to flooding, storm surge, and tornadoes.

This storm will be different from the most recent Hurricane Florence, in that it will continue moving as it makes landfall and limit catastrophic rain potential, however, some rain totals near landfall could still near or exceed one foot or 12". Storm surge projections are in excess of 6 to 9 foot.

