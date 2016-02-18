EXCESSIVE RAINFALL OUTLOOK for Monday 9-17-18

QUICK FORECAST:

TORNADO WATCH Until 10 p.m. for DC, Fairfax, Prince Georges, Down I-95 and Southern Md

FLASH FLOOD WATCH until Tuesday Morning

Monday Evening: Tornado Watch until 10 PM. Showers & storms likely, some strong/severe. Locally heavy rain. Temps: 70s.

Monday Night: Cloudy with more showers/storms. Locally heavy rain. Low: 74.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with more showers & a few storms. Locally heavy rain. Ending after 5 PM. High: 82.

Graphic: Tornado Watch & Severe Alerts. App Users: View Here.

Graphic : Flood Alerts. App Viewers: Click Here.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

What's left of Florence will track into the Mid-Atlantic Monday and Tuesday, increasing the threat for showers, storms and even some periods of rain. With the tropical system moving through, the atmosphere will have more natural shear (spin), so some thunderstorms may rotate and could produce a tornado. A Tornado Watch is in effect for DC, Southern Maryland, and the I-95 corridor in Virginia until 10 PM. A TORNADO WATCH means that conditions are favorable for tornadoes to develop. With any new Tornado Warning that is issued, it means that a tornado is either radar-indicated or spotted. This is when you need to take action and go to your tornado safe place in your home and duck and cover.

A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect until early Tuesday Morning. Each new round of showers & storms will bring the threat of heavy rainfall, which could quickly lead to flooding. In addition to heavy rain, as the showers are tracking through they may have some gusty winds to 25 - 35 mph. While that may not seem like much, it's enough to cause a few rotting trees to fall due to the overly saturated soil.

The metro area will pick up an average 1" of rain, but locally rain totals could be 2" - 3"+ after rounds of heavy rain. Watch out for standing water on roadways, and flash flooding of creeks and streams. Do not drive on a flooded road!

Watch out for coastal flooding as well Monday due to the easterly wind. River flooding will may also be an issue, especially Wednesday and Thursday when the Potomac is forecasted to be near flood stage at points along the river.

Sunshine and tranquil weather returns starting Wednesday. We will enjoy a mostly dry stretch until Saturday when showers return as a cold front approaches the area.

READ MORE about Florence's track.

DETAILED FORECAST:

TORNADO WATCH until 10 PM

FLASH FLOOD WATCH until Tuesday Morning

Monday Evening: Tornado Watch until 10 PM. Showers & storms likely, some strong/severe. Locally heavy rain. Temps: 70s. Winds: ENE 10 - 20.

Monday Night: Cloudy with more showers/storms. Locally heavy rain. Lows: 68 - 74. Winds: S - 10.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few storms. Ending by the early evening. Highs: 77 - 83. Winds: SW 10 - 15.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm & dry. Highs: 82 - 87. Winds: NNW - 10.

A Twitter List by wusa9

© 2018 WUSA