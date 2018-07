The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-0 tornado moved over a high school in Virginia.

The tornado occurred between 5:54 a.m. and 5:55 a.m. at Thomas Jefferson High School in Virginia just south of the softball field.

Winds were estimated at 70 mph. The tornado was about 100 yards wide and on the ground for only one quarter of a mile. A fence, two sheds, some light poles and some trees were damaged.

No injuries were reported.

This is a Doppler radar image of the thunderstorm that produced the small tornado in Fairfax County Tuesday morning.

This is a zoomed in Doppler radar image of the thunderstorm that produced the small tornado in Fairfax County Tuesday morning.

