QUICK FORECAST:

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Mostly cloudy skies hang on overnight with some drizzle, light showers and patchy fog.

Election day will be unseasonably warm and breezy with showers/storms likely. Some of those storms could be strong. The most "active" time period looks to be 9 AM to 3 PM Tuesday. The primary threat will be damaging winds in addition to locally heavy rain. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out over southern Maryland.

For voters - the most active weather time of day will be around lunch time. The weather will be quieter for heading to the polls from opening to 10 AM, and again after the storms from 2/3 PM to close.

DETAILED FORECAST:.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy & cool with a few showers, drizzle and fog. Lows: 46 - 52. Winds: SW/SE 5 - 10.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy & warmer with showers & t-storms. Highs: 67 - 72. Winds: SW 10 - 15.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy & cool. Lows: 44 - 54. Winds: NW - 10.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy & seasonable. Highs: 60 - 65. Winds: NW - 10.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Quiet weather doesn't last long... rain & showers return Friday, followed by cool temps this weekend.

Thursday: Partly cloudy & cool. Highs: 55 - 60.

Friday: Increasing cloudiness with PM light rain & showers developing. Highs: 50 - 55.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, breezy at times and chilly. Highs: 48 - 53.

Sunday/Veterans Day: Partly cloudy and cool. Highs: 50 - 55.

