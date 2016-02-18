QUICK FORECAST:

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy & warmer with showers & t-storms. High: 70.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy & cool. Low: 53.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy & seasonable. High: 65.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Election day will be unseasonably warm and breezy with showers/storms likely. Some of those storms could be strong. The most "active" time period looks to be until mid-afternoon between 2 PM and 4 PM from west to east. The chance of a strong storm still exists over southern Maryland, with the potential for some gusty winds or a brief spin-up tornado.

For voters - After the last wave of showers and storms, dry and quiet weather returns for the rest of the time until polls close. Below you can see the election day planner, showing dry weather for the evening hours.

Past Election Day, dry weather returns for the middle of the week. Tuesday will be seasonable and pleasant with morning sun giving way to a few PM clouds and temps in the low to mid 60s. Cooler air filters in by Thursday with highs just shy of 60°.

Wet weather returns to finish the work week with showers becoming increasingly likely for the afternoon/evening.

DETAILED FORECAST:.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy & warmer with showers & t-storms. Highs: 65 - 72. Winds: SW 10 - 15.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy & cool. Lows: 44 - 54. Winds: NW - 10.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy & seasonable. Highs: 60 - 65. Winds: NW - 10.

Thursday: Partly cloudy & cool. Highs: 55 - 60. Winds: NW - 10.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Quiet weather doesn't last long... rain & showers return Friday, followed by cool temps this weekend.

Friday: Increasing cloudiness with PM light rain & showers developing. Highs: 50 - 55.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, breezy at times and colder. Highs: 45 - 50.

Sunday/Veterans Day: Partly cloudy and cool. Highs: 48 - 53.

