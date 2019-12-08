WASHINGTON — The threat for severe weather moves in Tuesday afternoon.

Showers and storms return in the afternoon ahead of a cold front. Some storms could turn strong to severe, and storms are expected to bring heavy rain.

Here's what kind of severe weather we're expecting and when:

WHAT: Strong to severe storms Tuesday afternoon and evening.

THREATS: Damaging winds, large hail, locally heavy rain, and an isolated tornado.

TIME: Anytime between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

HIGHEST RISK AREA: South and east of D.C.

DETAILED TIME FRAME:

Tuesday is a day that you want to constantly monitor the weather. Strong to severe storms are possible Tuesday afternoon in D.C., Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.

The main threats include damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes. The key timing is 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. It's not expected to not storm that entire time, but storms are possible anytime within that time frame.

Storms will come in several waves, and in particular during the afternoon through early evening, storms could turn severe. It's also possible the atmosphere does not destabilize in time for the second wave of storms. That would keep the severe weather south of D.C. into the northern neck of Virginia and southern Maryland.

At times, it will be dry in between storms. There is also the threat for very heavy rain, which could lead to isolated flooding.

TIMELINE:

5 a.m. - 10 a.m.: A few clouds, mostly dry with only isolated showers.

11 a.m. - 1 p.m.: Mostly cloudy with a few shower/storms forming northwest of D.C.

2 p.m. - 5 p.m.: Scattered downpours and thunderstorms. Some turn strong/severe. Storms may contain heavy rain, gusty winds, hail and isolated tornadoes.

6 p.m. - 11 p.m.: Clusters of showers and storms continue, some of which could be heavy/strong. Storms may contain heavy rain and gusty winds. Hail and an isolated tornado possible.

