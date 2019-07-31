WASHINGTON — Strong to severe storms march across the D.C. region Wednesday afternoon.

The timing is such that the afternoon commute and other activities will be affected. Wednesday's strongest storms could have damaging wind gusts, torrential downpours and dangerous lightning. Some areas are on the dry side after a hot July and need some rain at this point.

1 PM to 3 PM: The bulk storms are expected out of the mountains of West Virginia and western Maryland. A few storms will also pop up near the Interstate 95 corridor. More clouds means not as hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

RELATED: Expect strong to severe storms during the Wednesday afternoon commute for DC, MD, VA

Futurecast for Wed 7-31-19 at 3:00 PM

WUSA Weather

3 PM to 4:30 PM: Strong to severe storms will be along the Blue Ridge, approaching Culpeper and Warrenton along with a few strong to severe storms also around the D.C. Metro.

Futurecast for Wed 7-31-19 at 4:30 PM

WUSA Weather

4:30 PM to 6 PM: Strong to severe storms will be possible from the Baltimore areas back toward D.C. Metro over to Annapolis. Other strong storms will be possible south through Prince William county over into Charles and Prince Georges. Lighter showers linger northwest of D.C.

Futurecast for Wednesday 7-31-19 at 6 p.m.

WUSA Weather

6 PM to 7:30 PM: Lighter showers will linger over D.C. Metro while the strong to severe storms will be moving through Charles, Prince Georges, Calvert, St. Mary's and the northern Neck of Virginia and crossing the Bay over the Eastern Shore.

Futurecast for Wed 7-31-19 at 7:30 PM

WUSA Weather

7:30 PM to 9:30 PM: Showers diminish for most of the D.C. region as the strong and severe storms pull east over Delmarva.

Futurecast for Wed 7-31-19 at 7:30 PM

WUSA Weather





