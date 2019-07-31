WASHINGTON — Strong to severe storms marched across parts of the area. The strongest storms were south of D.C and the inner metro. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 9 p.m. for Calvert and St. Mary's counties.

RELATED: Expect strong to severe storms during the Wednesday afternoon commute for DC, MD, VA

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Now To 7 PM: Some strong to severe storms are ongoing south of the immediate DC area with some damaging winds and hail possible. Back to the west - lighter showers creep into northern Virginia north of I-66.

WUSA

7 PM to 8 PM: Storms continue through southern Maryland. Lighter showers linger behind the strong storms.

WUSA

8 PM to 10 PM: Showers diminish for most of the D.C. region as the strong and severe storms pull east over Delmarva. Some lighter showers may linger behind.

WUSA

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.





