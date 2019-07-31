WASHINGTON — Strong to severe storms march across the D.C. region Wednesday afternoon. Severe Thunderstorm and Flash Flood watches have been issued for the D.C. area until 8 p.m.

The timing is such that the evening commute and other activities will be affected. Wednesday's strongest storms could have damaging wind gusts, torrential downpours and dangerous lightning. Some areas are on the dry side after a hot July and need some rain at this point.

Now to 5:30 PM: Strong to severe storms are expected along the Blue Ridge, approaching Culpeper and Warrenton along with a few strong storms in southern Maryland to the D.C. Metro.

5:30 To 7 PM: At this point, storms will be inside the metro area and along the I-95 corridor. Some could be strong or severe. Storms will bring locally heavy rain.

7 PM to 8 PM: Heavier storms are moving east of DC through Prince Georges county and southern Maryland. Some could be strong/severe and also bring heavy rain. Lighter showers linger behind the strong storms.

8 PM to 10 PM: Showers diminish for most of the D.C. region as the strong and severe storms pull east over Delmarva. Some lighter showers may linger behind.

