WASHINGTON — While Monday is sunny, humid and hot with temperatures in the 90s, the threat of severe weather moves in Tuesday.

The week kicks off with higher heat, humidity. Storm chances return for the work by Tuesday. We feel the heat Monday with southerly winds ushering in warmer air allowing highs to soar to the low 90s. It stays dry with a mostly sunny sky.

Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the low to mid 90s. The heat and humidity combined will make it feel like we are in the mid 90s to around 100. In addition to the heat, we also have a chance for strong to severe storms as a cold front approaches the area.

Here's what kind of severe weather we're expecting and when.

WHAT: Strong to severe storms Tuesday. Heavy rain, damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes possible.

TIME: Anytime between 1 p.m. and 11 p.m.

DETAILED TIME FRAME:

Tuesday is a day that you want to constantly monitor the weather. Strong to severe storms are possible Tuesday afternoon in D.C., Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.

The main threats include: damaging wind, hail and isolated tornadoes. The key timing is 1 p.m. until 11 p.m. It will not storm that entire time, but storms are possible anytime within that time frame.

At times it will be dry in between storms. There is also the threat for very heavy rain, which could lead to isolated flooding. Here is a more detailed timeline.

Weather by the hour Tuesday.

WUSA WEATHER

TIMELINE:

5 a.m. - 9 a.m. : A few clouds, mostly dry with only isolated showers.

10 a.m. - 12 p.m.: Partly cloudy, isolated showers possible.

1 p.m. - 5 p.m.: Scattered storms begin to develop. Storms may contain heavy rain, gusty winds, hail and isolated tornadoes.

6 p.m. - 11 p.m.: Showers and storms. Storms may contain heavy rain and gusty winds. Hail and an isolated tornado possible.

TIMELINE BY REGION

Timeline for severe storms Tuesday.

WUSA WEATHER

