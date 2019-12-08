WASHINGTON — Showers and storms will impact the DC area Tuesday. Our severe weather potential is going to depend on what happens with our weather around mid-day to early afternoon.

Here's what kind of severe weather we're expecting and when:

WHAT: Strong to severe storms Tuesday evening

THREATS: Damaging winds, locally heavy rain, and an isolated tornado.

TIME: Tuesday Evening

MAIN RISK AREA: South and east of D.C.

DETAILED TIME FRAME:

Tuesday is a day that you want to constantly monitor the weather. Strong to severe storms are possible Tuesday evening in D.C., Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.

One wave of rain and a few embedded storms moves through the area around mid-day. After that, some breaks in the clouds will allow our atmosphere to destabilize for a few more storms in the evening hours. Those storms could turn strong/severe mainly south of DC. The main threats include damaging winds and heavy rain. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.





TIMELINE:

Now to 1 p.m.: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate rain and a few embedded storms move through the area

2 p.m. - 5 p.m.: The first wave of showers moves out. We'll be left with cloud cover, which helps to stabilize our atmosphere. IF the cloud cover breaks, our atmosphere will become more charged for strong to severe storms.

6 p.m. - 11 p.m.: We'll track widely scattered downpours and storms, some of which could turn strong to severe. The greatest potential is south of the metro across central Virginia, the northern neck, and southern Maryland.

