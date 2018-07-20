WASHINGTON - Expect a wet weekend D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

This weekend and into next week will be unsettled as low-pressure parks over the area. We issued Yellow Weather Alerts for Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday:

Saturday looks cooler with highs only in the upper 70s to around 80. You may have a brief window of just cloudy skies early in the morning, (5 AM). Most of the rain will come in around 12 PM. Expect light showers with pockets of moderate to heavy rain, especially between 11 AM and 5 PM.

Sunday:

Sunday will be warmer and more unstable so T-storms are in the mix.

Here is where the rain is now:

Prepare for slow driving this weekend due to water-covered roads.

Flood Safety:

Never attempt to cross a flooded street by car or by foot

Six inches of rapidly moving water can sweep an adult off their feet & 12" can move a car

18" - 24" can sweep away a truck, van or SUV

Keep your tank to 1/2 or higher

