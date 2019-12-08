WASHINGTON — Showers and storms will impact the DC area Tuesday. Our severe weather potential is overall low, thanks to the mid-day showers that have been working through the area.

Track the latest storm conditions on our interactive radar here.

OVERVIEW:

Tuesday is a day that you want to constantly monitor the weather. Strong to severe storms are possible Tuesday evening in D.C., Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.

One wave of rain and a few embedded storms moves through the area through mid-afternoon. After that, some breaks in the clouds and hints of sunshine will re-develop by the late afternoon to early evening. A few more storms move into the area later in the evening. But because of the timing of how long it takes sunshine to appear, our severe threat will stay fairly low. Storms could bring locally heavy rain. An isolated storm could turn strong/severe with gusty winds.





TIMELINE:

Now to 3 p.m.: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate rain showers and a few embedded storms move through the area.

3 p.m. - 6 p.m.: Gradually we dry out with the cloud cover breaking up and sunshine re-appearing.

6 p.m. - 10 p.m.: We'll track widely scattered downpours and storms. A few storms could be heavy or strong. They'll bring locally heavy rain and some gusty winds. The greatest potential is south of the metro across central Virginia, the northern neck, and southern Maryland.

