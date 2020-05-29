Timeline: Here's when to expect severe weather as parts of DMV reopens Friday

Our timeline will help you plan around the rain as restaurants and shops begin to reopen.

WASHINGTON — Expect some showers and storms, few of which could be strong to severe, as D.C., Virginia, and parts of Maryland reopen on Friday.

Threats include strong winds, hail, and a small chance for an isolated tornado. Most of the stronger storms happen between 5 p.m. and midnight, with the most active weather likely over the D.C. metro region between 5 p.m and 10 p.m.

Patio lunch anyone? Saturday and Sunday are the best days to safely resume some activities outside of the house.

Here's a timeline to help you plan your activities Friday as D.C. and Virginia start to reopen.

A few more scattered showers and storms enter the mix. For example, it could be raining in one town and dry in another. 5 p.m.: Most restaurants will be allowed to reopen with outdoor seating and certain restrictions. There will be a few showers and storms around during this time, but storms will be scattered. Some of those storms could be strong to severe. It's not a complete washout, but it's good to note that a shower or storm could pop up during that time.

More showers and storms begin to work their way into the area. It is at this time that a small number of these storms could become strong to severe, the chance is low. Damaging wind is the higher threat. Areas west of D.C. may experience stronger storms in the 6 p.m. hour. 9 p.m. - Midnight: Showers and storm activity continues and then begin to end after 11 p.m. Most storms should clear by midnight.