WASHINGTON - Expect a wet week in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Storms and showers will continue to affect our area through the week, bringing heavy rain and the threat of flash flooding.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch that will run until early Wednesday morning.

Here Is A Timeline:

MONDAY NIGHT: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

FLASH FLOOD WATCH

Mostly Cloudy

With More Showers, Storms

Locally Heavy Rain

LOWS: 70s

WINDS: SE - 10

TUESDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

FLASH FLOOD WATCH

Mostly Cloudy, Breezy & Muggy

With Showers & T-Storms, Some Heavy

HIGHS: 79 - 84

WINDS: SE 10 - 20

TUESDAY NIGHT: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

Showers & T-Storms

Mostly Cloudy & Muggy

LOWS: 70s

WINDS: SSE - 10

WEDNESDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

Mostly Cloudy, Warm & Humid

With Showers & T-Storms, Some Heavy

HIGHS: 79 - 84

WINDS: SSE 10 - 15

Yellow Weather Alert Days will continue during this threat of heavy rain and flooding.

FULL FORECAST

Here is where the rain is now:

LIVE RADAR

Prepare for slow driving this weekend due to water-covered roads.

LIVE TRAFFIC MAP

Sunday’s weather caused White’s Ferry to close due to high water and debris in the Potomac.

Traffic Advisory - Whites Ferry **CLOSED** Sunday, July 22 **** Closed due to high water & debris in Potomac River - #WhitesFerry fbpage indicates the ferry crossing is CLOSED today July 22 - stay tuned https://t.co/aLLRGVei3D pic.twitter.com/omgPf1M79Z — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 22, 2018

We’ll continue to monitor the weather for potential flash flooding.

Flood Safety:

Never attempt to cross a flooded street by car or by foot

Six inches of rapidly moving water can sweep an adult off their feet & 12" can move a car

18" - 24" can sweep away a truck, van or SUV

Keep your tank to 1/2 or higher

© 2018 WUSA