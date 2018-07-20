WASHINGTON - Expect a wet week in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
Storms and showers will continue to affect our area through the week, bringing heavy rain and the threat of flash flooding.
The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch that will run until early Wednesday morning.
Here Is A Timeline:
MONDAY NIGHT: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT
FLASH FLOOD WATCH
Mostly Cloudy
With More Showers, Storms
Locally Heavy Rain
LOWS: 70s
WINDS: SE - 10
TUESDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT
FLASH FLOOD WATCH
Mostly Cloudy, Breezy & Muggy
With Showers & T-Storms, Some Heavy
HIGHS: 79 - 84
WINDS: SE 10 - 20
TUESDAY NIGHT: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT
Showers & T-Storms
Mostly Cloudy & Muggy
LOWS: 70s
WINDS: SSE - 10
WEDNESDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT
Mostly Cloudy, Warm & Humid
With Showers & T-Storms, Some Heavy
HIGHS: 79 - 84
WINDS: SSE 10 - 15
Yellow Weather Alert Days will continue during this threat of heavy rain and flooding.
Here is where the rain is now:
Prepare for slow driving this weekend due to water-covered roads.
Sunday’s weather caused White’s Ferry to close due to high water and debris in the Potomac.
We’ll continue to monitor the weather for potential flash flooding.
Flood Safety:
- Never attempt to cross a flooded street by car or by foot
- Six inches of rapidly moving water can sweep an adult off their feet & 12" can move a car
- 18" - 24" can sweep away a truck, van or SUV
- Keep your tank to 1/2 or higher