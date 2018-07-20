WASHINGTON - Expect a wet week in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
Storms and showers will continue to affect our area through the week, disrupting a recent pattern of sunny weather.
The weather is expected to be humid with afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible.
On Sunday, a flash flood watch has been issued through midnight.
Here’s a timeline:
SUNDAY: Yellow Weather Alert
FLASH FLOOD WATCH 1PM - Midnight
Mostly Cloudy & Warmer with
Scattered PM Showers & T-storms
Locally Heavy Rain, Isolated Gusty winds
HIGHS: Low 80s
WINDS: SE - 10
SUNDAY NIGHT:
Mostly Cloudy & Mild
Showers/Storms Mostly Early
Patchy Fog
LOWS: 65 - 74
WINDS: SE Light
MONDAY: Yellow Weather Alert
Mostly Cloudy & Warm
With More Showers & T-Storms
HIGHS: 80 - 85
WINDS: SE 10 - 15
TUESDAY: Yellow Weather Alert
Mostly Cloudy, Warm & Humid
Mainly PM Showers & T-Storms
HIGHS: 80 - 85
WINDS: SE 10 – 15
It is a Yellow Weather Alert Day on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday because these showers and storms will impact some outdoor plans.
Here is where the rain is now:
Prepare for slow driving this weekend due to water-covered roads.
Sunday’s weather caused White’s Ferry to close due to high water and debris in the Potomac.
We’ll continue to monitor the weather for potential flash flooding.
Flood Safety:
- Never attempt to cross a flooded street by car or by foot
- Six inches of rapidly moving water can sweep an adult off their feet & 12" can move a car
- 18" - 24" can sweep away a truck, van or SUV
- Keep your tank to 1/2 or higher