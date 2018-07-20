WASHINGTON - Expect a wet week in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Storms and showers will continue to affect our area through the week, disrupting a recent pattern of sunny weather.

The weather is expected to be humid with afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible.

On Sunday, a flash flood watch has been issued through midnight.

Here’s a timeline:

SUNDAY: Yellow Weather Alert

FLASH FLOOD WATCH 1PM - Midnight

Mostly Cloudy & Warmer with

Scattered PM Showers & T-storms

Locally Heavy Rain, Isolated Gusty winds

HIGHS: Low 80s

WINDS: SE - 10

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy & Mild

Showers/Storms Mostly Early

Patchy Fog

LOWS: 65 - 74

WINDS: SE Light

MONDAY: Yellow Weather Alert

Mostly Cloudy & Warm

With More Showers & T-Storms

HIGHS: 80 - 85

WINDS: SE 10 - 15

TUESDAY: Yellow Weather Alert

Mostly Cloudy, Warm & Humid

Mainly PM Showers & T-Storms

HIGHS: 80 - 85

WINDS: SE 10 – 15

It is a Yellow Weather Alert Day on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday because these showers and storms will impact some outdoor plans.

Here is where the rain is now:

Prepare for slow driving this weekend due to water-covered roads.

Sunday’s weather caused White’s Ferry to close due to high water and debris in the Potomac.

Traffic Advisory - Whites Ferry **CLOSED** Sunday, July 22 **** Closed due to high water & debris in Potomac River - #WhitesFerry fbpage indicates the ferry crossing is CLOSED today July 22 - stay tuned https://t.co/aLLRGVei3D pic.twitter.com/omgPf1M79Z — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 22, 2018

We’ll continue to monitor the weather for potential flash flooding.

Flood Safety:

Never attempt to cross a flooded street by car or by foot

Six inches of rapidly moving water can sweep an adult off their feet & 12" can move a car

18" - 24" can sweep away a truck, van or SUV

Keep your tank to 1/2 or higher

