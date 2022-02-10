Virginia based Tidewater Disaster Response are in Florida for Hurricane Ian, goes where help is needed

These local volunteers and first responders say they won’t forget the devastation they witnessed in southwest Florida.

WASHINGTON — You're probably familiar with the Task Force One search-and-rescue teams. Virginia and Maryland each have one, and FEMA has deployed them to Florida to help. But they are far from the only ones who packed up and headed down there when Hurricane Ian hit.

Tidewater Disaster Response (TDR) is a civilian search-and-rescue group based in Fairfax, Virginia. These local volunteers and first responders say they won’t forget the devastation they witnessed in southwest Florida. They’re inspired by the courage of those they encountered and daunted by a recovery they say will take years.

"It will be years but Florida is a tough state. Florida’s a hurricane state. They will rebuild, they will recover from... it's just going to be a very long and grueling process," said TDR logistics coordinator Costa Sardelis. "I believe the numbers I've seen are up to 10 million in insured damage has already been reported, which is no small amount of money when you're talking about single-family homes."

Sardelis left work at his full-time job on Tuesday night, and headed down to southwest Florida to meet a team of 8 other local volunteers. By Wednesday night, the team had driven down to Fort Myers, Florida, and began pulling people out of their flooded homes in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

"There were several individuals that we took out of their homes and brought to a local area hospital that night. There were a handful of individuals that we checked on, who made the conscious decision not to leave," said Sardelis. "They said the water’s starting to go down, which they were correct, it was starting to go down but there's all types of concerns about people's mental state of mind after trauma, being in cold water - because let me tell you that ocean water at 4:30 in the morning, that water is cold."

Tidewater Disaster Response headed back up the coast to return home Sunday. Sardelis said they've responded in the aftermath of several hurricanes, and are amazed by the resilience of the people they meet, including one women in the southern part of Fort Myers, who swam to safety and then offered them help instead.