QUICK FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers/storms ending & Mild with patchy fog. Low: 72.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers/storms south of DC. High: 88.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. A few PM showers/storms south & west of DC. High: 86.

Monday: Partly cloudy, isolated, PM T-storms. High: 89.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Concert goers that went to the Beyonce and Jay Z concert Friday evening at FedEx or Zach Brown at Nats Park lucked out. No more showers threaten the shows. Showers and T-storms are over except in Southern Maryland. Partial clearing tonight with some patchy fog.

As our cold front stalls to the south Saturday, most of the rain should stay there during the day. The areas most likely to see showers Saturday are Fredericksburg, Culpeper, Dale City and surrounding areas south of DC. The beaches will still see some showers Saturday as well.

Sunday will be seasonable warm in the mid 80s with a threat for a few PM showers/storms.

Tonight: Early showers/storms. Partly cloudy & a bit cooler. Lows: 64 - 72. Winds: SW to NW 5 - 10.

Saturday: Partly cloudy & warm. Most showers will stay south. Highs 84 - 88. Winds: NW 5 - 10.

Sunday: A dry start. Partly cloudy. A few showers and storms in the afternoon south & west. Highs: 82 - 86. Winds: NE to SE 5 - 10.

A Twitter List by wusa9

© 2018 WUSA