QUICK FORECAST:

Monday Night: Cloudy and cool with showers & drizzle. Low: 65.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & turning milder with more showers, especially in the AM. High: 78.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy & milder. Low: 70.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy & warmer, PM Showers/storms possible. High: 84.

Thursday: Partly cloudy & pleasant with some showers & t-storms south. High: 75.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The wedge of cool air will slowly erode away by the end of Tuesday, allowing temps to warm back into the 70s. We won't be able to shake showers, though. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with showers mainly in the morning. A few more will pop in the afternoon. Highs will reach the 70s in the afternoon after starting in the 60s.

The unsettled pattern will continue for much of the work week with more showers and storms in the forecast. Wednesday mainly afternoon showers & storms will arrive with a cold front. Behind that a few showers linger for Thursday, but dry weather returns Friday through the weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Monday Night: Cloudy and cool with showers & drizzle. Lows: 60 - 65. Winds: ESE - 10.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & turning milder with more showers, especially in the AM. Highs: 74 - 79. Winds: SSE/E - 10.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy & milder. Lows: 66 - 72. Winds: SW - 10.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy & warmer, PM Showers/storms possible. Highs: 80 - 85. Winds: SW - 10.

Thursday: Partly cloudy & cooler with some showers & t-storms south. High: 75. Winds: NW - 10.

