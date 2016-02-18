QUICK FORECAST:

Tuesday Night: A Shower/storm early. Becoming partly cloudy and mild. Low: 69.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy still warm. High: 83.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and nearly hot. Isolated late day shower/storm. High: 87.

Friday: Partly sunny and not as warm. High: 78.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A cold front north of our area triggers off some showers & storms this evening, but they will fade away early tonight. Storms will be widely scattered in coverage, mostly before 9 PM. An isolated storm could be strong with gusty winds, but most will not.

Dry and warm weather returns for Wednesday. Highs Wednesday reach nearly 10° above average in the low to mid 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Thursday will be even warmer with highs in the upper 80s! A few late day storms are possible Thursday as our next cold front slides in from the north. Behind that, a brief drop in temps to the upper 70s for Friday.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Tuesday Night: Showers/storms early. Becoming partly cloudy and comfortable. Lows: 60s. Winds: WSW - 10.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs: 80 - 85. Winds: NW/SW - 10.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and almost hot. A few late day shower/storm. Highs: 84 - 89. Winds: WSW - 10.

Friday: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs: 75 - 79. Winds: ENE - 10.

EXTENDED FORECAST: INTO THE WEEKEND

Friday and into the start of the weekend temps won't be quite as warm. A wedge of cooler air and an east/northeast wind keeps highs in the upper 70s Friday and near 80 Saturday. Sunday temps return well above-average in the mid 80s, which is how the pattern looks to stay for much of next week.

