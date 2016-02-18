QUICK FORECAST:

Monday Night: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low 77.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and hot, isolated PM T-Storm. High: 93.​​​

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot & humid. PM T-Storms, some heavy/severe. High: 94.​​​

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Our August heatwave continues Tuesday with another afternoon of highs in the 90s and feels-like temps around 100°! The 90s look to stick around all week.

Tonight expect partly cloudy and muggy conditions with patchy fog in areas that got a shower/storm on Monday. Lows to start Tuesday will be in the 70s with a humid morning. Tuesday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid. Our afternoon temps in the 90s will really feel like the upper 90s to low 100s factoring in that high humidity. There will be some isolated showers & t-storms, but not everyone gets a storm. Any storm that pops up could be heavy/strong with gusty winds and locally heavy rain. These will mostly occur between 1 PM and 7 PM, and die down as we loose daytime heating.

Our next front approaches Wednesday, which brings a better coverage of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Wednesday will still be hot before the storms with highs in the low and mid 90s and the heat index around 100°!

Behind this front, there won't be a significant drop in temps or humidity levels, but storm chances look to stay fairly minimal at the end of the week. Scattered to numerous showers and storm return this weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows: 70 - 77. Winds: SW 5 - 10.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with isolated PM showers and t-storms, some heavy. Highs: 90 - 95. Heat Index: 96 - 102. Winds: SW - 10.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Isolated early storm. Lows: 70s. Winds: WSW - 10.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. High: 90 - 95. Heat Index: 96 - 102. Winds: W/NW 10 - 15.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot and still humid. Highs: Low 90s.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs: Low 90s.

EXTENDED FORECAST - WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Temperatures will cool off this weekend with highs returning to the mid to upper 80s. It turns more unsettled with scattered to numerous showers and storms each day, mainly during the afternoons. Some storms may produce locally heavy rain.

