QUICK FORECAST:

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm with a few afternoon showers or storms. High: 82.

Tuesday Night: Stray shower early. Becoming partly cloudy and mild. Low: 69.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy still warm. High: 85.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and nearly hot. Isolated late day shower/storm. High: 87.

APP USERS: click here for latest radar loop

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Tuesday will be warm and slightly muggy. Our normal high today is 74 degrees we will top out in the low 80s. A cold front north of our area will trigger off some showers & storms in the afternoon, but the coverage of these will be rather limited. Expect isolated to widely scattered showers & storms between 3 PM and 9 PM, especially near and north of DC. An isolated strong storm is possible with some gusty winds in addition to a few pockets of locally heavy rain.

The shower/storm chances clears the area tonight, and dry and warm weather returns for Wednesday. Highs Wednesday reach 10° above average near 85°. Thursday will be nearly hot with highs in the mid and upper 80s!

DETAILED FORECAST:

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm with a few pm showers or storms. Highs: Low 80s. Winds: SW - 10.

Tuesday Night: Stray shower early. Becoming partly cloudy and mild. Lows: 60 - 69. Winds: SW -> N - 10.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and even warmer. Highs: 81 - 86. Winds: NW - 10.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and nearly hot. Isolated late day shower/storm. Highs: 83 - 88. Winds: SW - 10.

EXTENDED FORECAST: INTO THE WEEKEND

Friday and into the start of the weekend temps won't be quite as warm. A wedge of cooler air and an east/northeast wind keeps highs in the upper 70s Friday and Saturday. Sunday temps return well above-average in the mid 80s, which is how the pattern looks to stay for much of next week.

A Twitter List by wusa9

© 2018 WUSA