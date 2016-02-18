QUICK FORECAST:

Saturday: Showers ending by noon. Gradually decreasing clouds. Becoming partly cloudy, breezy at times and chilly. High: 62.

Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy and cold. Low: 48.

Sunday: Partly sunny and cool. High: 64.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and seasonable with some showers. High: 71.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Showers are clearing out, making way for a chilly rest of the weekend. A clouds/sun mix each afternoon with a cold overnight into Sunday morning. This afternoon skies turn partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. It will be breezy with NW winds gusting to 20 mph. Dry but chilly for the Terps Homecoming game.

Clear skies and cold temps overnight. Lows in the city in the mid to upper 40s, low 40s in the metro suburbs. Out closer to I-81 and better protected valleys, lows will dip into the mid/upper 30s with patchy frost possible! A chilly Sunday morning for tailgaters out by Fedex - dress for temps in the 40s, climbing thru the 50s. Sunday afternoon will be cool again with highs in the low to mid 60s and a partly sunny sky.

Some showers return Monday as our next cold front arrives from the west. The pattern overall the next week keeps cool temps here to stay.

DETAILED FORECAST:.

Saturday: Showers ending in the AM. Gradually decreasing clouds. Becoming partly cloudy, breezy at times and chilly. High: 58 - 63. Winds: NW 10 - 15 +

Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy and cold. Low: 37 - 47. Winds: NNW 5 - 10

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cool. High: 59 - 64. Winds: N/SW - 10.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and seasonable with some showers. Highs: 67 - 72. Winds: SW 10 - 15.

