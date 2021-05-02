Snow on Super Bowl Sunday is coming. Here's the timeline

A snow threat is back on the table this weekend.

WASHINGTON — Snow on Super Bowl Sunday in the DMV, yep it's heading our way!

In the last day or so, the ingredients for snow have come together.

This won't be the "Super Bowl" of snow for the D.C. Metro area. Most areas will see about a trace to 2 inches of snow, with a few areas south of the D.C. getting about 3 inches.

We'll see light snow accumulations Sunday morning. With temperatures above freezing, most of the snow should melt and grounds will be wet.

A low pressure system will pass south of the area, but come close enough to give us a brush with winter weather late Saturday night through early Sunday.

Areas south of of D.C. will see the slightly higher snow amounts as indicated by our snow map.

Here's the timeline:

Saturday Overnight: 9pm - 1 a.m. - Cloudy. Some areas begin to see light rain and snow mixing in.

Sunday: 1 a.m. - 6 a.m. - Light snow and rain start to fall across the DMV. All snow at times for some areas. In most towns, temperatures are above freezing, with areas north and west seeing temperatures below freezing.

Sunday: 6 a.m. - 10 a.m. - Snow with some snow and rain mixing in, continue across the DMV. This is the key time frame for most areas to get all snow.

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Rain and snow continue, but some areas begin to transition to rain. Rain gradually begins to taper off.

Sunday 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Most areas transition to rain and rain ends no later than 3 p.m.

Here's a look at Futurecast of the GFS and European models. Both show mostly snow with some rain around the region at 7 a.m. Sunday.