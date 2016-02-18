QUICK FORECAST:

Monday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 59.

Monday Night: Clear and still cold. Low: 46.

Tuesday: Chilly Start. Sunny and mild. High: 68.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Temperatures will rebound into the upper 50s in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Tuesday is warmer in the mid 60s, but our next front arrive, sending highs back into the 50s mid-week. The week ahead looks fairly dry, with showers out of the picture through Friday. Rain returns this weekend which will keep us cool with highs staying in the 50s.

DETAILED FORECAST:.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs: 55 - 60. Winds: S 5 - 10.

Monday Night: Clear and still cold. Lows: 36 - 46. Winds: SW - 5

Tuesday: Chilly Start. Mostly sunny and mild. Highs: 64 - 69. Winds: SW to NW - 10.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear and breezy. Chilly. Low 44.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Cooler. High: 56. NW 10, Gusts 20 MPH.

