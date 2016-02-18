QUICK FORECAST:

Friday: Partly cloudy. Scattered PM showers/storm, some heavy/severe. Flash Flood Watch. High: 91.

Saturday: Partly cloudy .Isolated showers/storms south of DC. High: 87.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. A few PM showers/storms. High: 86.

DETAILED FORECAST:

As a cold front approaches Friday, shower and storm chances increase in the afternoon. A Yellow Weather Alert is up for Friday. Some storms may produce heavy rain, hail and strong winds. The critical time Friday is 3 PM to 10 PM. There could be some showers and storms as concert goers head to the Beyonce and Jay Z concert Friday evening at FedEx. Flash flooding, hail and damaging winds are all threats Friday night. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for our area until 11 PM.

As our cold front stalls to the south Saturday, most of the rain should stay there during the day. The areas most likely to see showers Saturday are Fredericksburg, Culpeper, Dale City and surrounding areas south of DC. The beaches will still see some showers Saturday as well.

Sunday will be seasonable warm in the mid 80s with a threat for a few PM showers/storms.

Friday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. A chance for showers and storms. Some storms may become strong and produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Critical time 3 PM - 10 PM. Highs 88 - 92. Winds: S - 10

Friday night: Strong to severe storms ending before midnight. Partly cloudy & a bit cooler. Lows: 64 - 72. Winds: SW to NW 5 - 10.

WEEKEND:

Not a washout but shower chances linger, especially south and west of DC.

Saturday: Partly cloudy & warm. Most showers will stay south. Highs 84 - 88. Winds: NW 5 - 10.

Sunday: A dry start. Partly cloudy. A few showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs: 82 - 86. Winds: NE to SE 5 - 10.

