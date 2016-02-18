Yellow Weather Alert Tuesday for storms. The morning commute looks dry but the evening commute could be slow with the storms producing heavy downpours. The critical time is 1 PM - 7 PM Tuesday. It looks like the storms will end before the All Star Game Tuesday night at Nationals Park in DC.

We could use some rain as DCA has only recorded a trace so far in July and hasn't had measurable rainfall since June 27th!

TUESDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

Partly Sunny, Hot & Humid,

Scattered Showers & T-Storms, some heavy to severe

HIGHS: 88 - 92

WINDS: SW to NW Late - 10

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Partly Cloudy

Storms Ending

LOWS: 69 - 75

WINDS: NW - 10

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly Sunny & very Warm

but not Humid

HIGHS: 84 - 89

WINDS: NW - 10

A Twitter List by wusa9

© 2018 WUSA