QUICK FORECAST:

Tuesday Night: Some showers/storms early. Mostly cloudy & muggy. Low: 75.

Wednesday: Partly sunny & hot. Mainly PM storms, some heavy/severe. High: 89.

Thursday: Partly Sunny & Humid with mainly PM Showers/storms. High: 90.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

July wraps up as the 4th wettest on record in Washington with 9.72", all received in the last half of the month. Before the day ends, we'll be tracking a few more showers and storms around this evening. A shower may pass by during the beginning of the Nats game tonight but don't expect a washout. A few showers/storms linger overnight with humid conditions.

We will remain in the warm and humid sector for the rest of the week with additional showers and thunderstorms.

Wednesday will be partly sunny, hot and humid with mainly PM showers and storms. Storms Wednesday afternoon and evening could become strong or heavy, with gusty winds and locally heavy rain.

The unsettled pattern continues the rest of the week with more showers & t-storms Thursday and into Friday. Locally heavy rain will be the main concern.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Tuesday Night: Some showers and storms early. Mostly cloudy and muggy. Lows: 68 - 76. Winds: S 5 - 10.

Wednesday: Becoming Partly Sunny, hot and humid. Mainly PM Showers & T-storms, some strong or heavy. Highs: 86 - 91. Winds: SW - 10.

Thursday: Partly sunny and humid with more PM showers and storms. Highs: 85 - 90. Winds: S - 10.

Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with mainly PM showers and t-storms. Highs: 86 - 91.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK - EXTENDED FORECAST:

Hotter over the weekend with temperatures on the rise. Highs will be in the low 90s with a few storms each day.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and hot with some PM showers/storms. Highs: Low 90s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and hot with a few PM showers/storms. Highs: Low 90s

