Tuesday will be partly sunny and hotter scattered PM showers and T-storms. A few storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening, and some of them could be strong or severe. It will not be the same setup as Monday when we had widespread damaging winds. But localized areas could still see strong to severe storms, with damaging winds and hail.

In addition, there is also the potential for repeated rounds of locally heavy rain, which could lead to flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the immediate DC metro and points north - where 1" to locally 3" of rain are possible through tonight. Our ground is saturated and will have a difficult time absorbing any additional heavy rain, enhancing the risk of flash flooding in this round of storms.

Wednesday through the weekend will be mostly cloudy with numerous showers and a few T-storms each day. Rain totals combined could be 2" - 4", locally over 5", with the highest amounts north of town. There will be a continued enhanced risk of flash flooding through the period with each new round of rain & storms in the forecast.

TUESDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

Becoming Partly Sunny, Hot & Humid

With Scattered PM Showers/T-Storms, Some Strong

Flash Flood Watch 3 PM - 1 AM

HIGHS: 87 - 92

WINDS: SW 10 - 15 +

TONIGHT:

Showers/Storms Early

Mostly Cloudy & Mild

Patchy Fog

LOWS: 64 - 69

WINDS: W 5 - 10

WEDNESDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

Mostly Cloudy & not as Hot

with Showers/T-Storms

HIGHS: 78 - 83

WINDS: E - 10

THURSDAY:

Mainly Cloudy & Humid

With More Showers, T-Storms

HIGHS: 78 - 83

WINDS: E 5 - 10

