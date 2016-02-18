Tonight's main threat is flash flooding. Critical times for big storms is 9 PM - 4 AM.

A larger threat than localized severe damage is the potential for repeated rounds of locally heavy rain, which could lead to flash flooding . A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the immediate DC metro and points north - where 1" to locally 3" of rain are possible through tonight. Our ground is saturated and will have a difficult time absorbing any additional heavy rain, enhancing the risk of flash flooding in this round of storms.

Wednesday through the weekend will be mostly cloudy with numerous showers and a few T-storms each day. Rain totals combined could be 3" - 5", locally over 6", with the highest amounts north of town. There will be a continued enhanced risk of flash flooding through the period with each new round of rain & storms in the forecast.

TONIGHT: FLASH FLOOD WATCH

Showers & T-Storms Early

Heavy Rain, Flash Flood Threat

Mostly Cloudy Late, Isolated Showers

LOWS: 62 - 72

WINDS: SW/E 5 - 10

WEDNESDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

Mostly Cloudy & Humid

with Showers/T-Storms

HIGHS: 76 - 81

WINDS: E - 10

THURSDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

Mainly Cloudy & Cooler

With More Showers, T-Storms

HIGHS: 70 - 75

WINDS: E 5 - 10

