Tonight's main threat is flash flooding. Critical times for big storms is 9 PM - 4 AM.
A larger threat than localized severe damage is the potential for repeated rounds of locally heavy rain, which could lead to flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the immediate DC metro and points north - where 1" to locally 3" of rain are possible through tonight. Our ground is saturated and will have a difficult time absorbing any additional heavy rain, enhancing the risk of flash flooding in this round of storms.
Wednesday through the weekend will be mostly cloudy with numerous showers and a few T-storms each day. Rain totals combined could be 3" - 5", locally over 6", with the highest amounts north of town. There will be a continued enhanced risk of flash flooding through the period with each new round of rain & storms in the forecast.
TONIGHT: FLASH FLOOD WATCH
Showers & T-Storms Early
Heavy Rain, Flash Flood Threat
Mostly Cloudy Late, Isolated Showers
LOWS: 62 - 72
WINDS: SW/E 5 - 10
WEDNESDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT
Mostly Cloudy & Humid
with Showers/T-Storms
HIGHS: 76 - 81
WINDS: E - 10
THURSDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT
Mainly Cloudy & Cooler
With More Showers, T-Storms
HIGHS: 70 - 75
WINDS: E 5 - 10