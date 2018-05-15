WASHINGTON -- Monday storms triggered several fires across the DMV.

In Leesburg, firefighters responded to a lightning strike at a house along Cannonade Avenue. Firefighters responded to the scene quickly to put that blaze out. No one was hurt.

Around 7:45 p.m., in Takoma Park, Md., another house was struck by lightning on the 7200 block of Holly Avenue.

Less than an hour later, on the 900 block of Larch Avenue, in Takoma Park, firefighters rushed to another blaze that was started by lightning.

One hundred Montgomery County firefighters worked both incidents.

The occupants of both houses survived without injuries.

